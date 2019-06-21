Connecticut

Meet the passionate volunteers who help make the Travelers Championship run like clockwork

The Travelers Championship is a smooth operation every year, and that's only made possible thanks to the thousands of dedicated volunteers. 

News 8 wants to introduce everyone to some of the many minds behind one of golf's premier events. 

Tom Klimaski is a tournament ambassador here at the Travelers, greeting fans at the opening gate and answering any and every question under the sun about the tournament. 

Tom is part of an army of 3,700 volunteers at the Travelers in 2019 scanning tickets giving directions and reminding fans when they need to be quiet before the players hit their shots. 

They all do it with a smile trying to make every fan's experience something special.

Others like Dawn Barlowski walk the course inside the ropes with the pros and carry signs that show each player in his groups most up to date score. 

