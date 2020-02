(WTNH) — Volunteers with the group “Moms Demand Action” will testify on new gun violence legislation at a hearing in Hartford Thursday.

They will talk about a bill that would create a tax on ammunition sales in the state. Those taxes will be dedicated to funding gun violence intervention programs.

Also, Local lawmakers are holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Bridgeport to discuss gun violence prevention. The public is invited to weigh in with their thoughts.