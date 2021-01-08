Member of Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s staff tests positive for COVID-19

(WTNH) — A member of Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, announced by officials on Friday.

Adam Joseph, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Lt. Governor, said Friday a member of Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

After taking a COVID-19 test on Thursday, the staff member received a positive test result Friday evening. Officials say the individual who tested positive has not exhibited any symptoms and is in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz was in close contact with the individual, but officials say she tested negative on Thursday and will work remotely while self-isolating.