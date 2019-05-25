Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut

(WTNH) — Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have given so much to ensure our freedom, sometimes giving the ultimate sacrifice.
Events from across the state have been added to salute our troops. Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he is directing U.S. and Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 27 from sunrise until noon in observation of Memorial Day.
Saturday, May 25;
- 9am to 2pm in Rocky Hill: Rose Hill Memorial Park – Memorial Day re-inactment and cemetary tours
- 10am to 4pm in Wethersfield: Huzzah! Memorial Day weekend at Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum
Sunday, May 26:
- 1 p.m. in Waterbury: Hamilton Park – Memorial Day Parade followed by Memorial Day Patriotic Services on the Green in Waterbury
- 1 p.m. in New Haven: Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive – wreath-laying ceremony
- 1 p.m. in Ledyard: Ledyard Center – Memorial Day parade
- 1 p.m. in Enfield: Felicia Sisters Residence (corner of South Road and Enfield Street) – Memorial Day parade
- 2 p.m. in Ansonia: Nolan Field Sports Complex – Memorial Day parade
- 2 p.m. in Bristol: Central Street – Memorial Day parade
- 2 p.m. in West Suffield: Suffield Sportsman’s Club – Annual Bixler Memorial Picnic
- 3 p.m. in New Haven: World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green – wreath-laying ceremony
- 5 p.m. in Middlebury: Corner of Bronson Drive & Whittemore Road; Middlebury – Memorial Day parade
- 5 p.m. in New Haven: John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts – Orchestra New England will headline the free and patriotic City of New Haven Memorial Day Family Concert
Monday, May 27:
- 9 a.m in Old Saybrook: Saybrook Point Pavilion – Dockside naval ceremony with a rifle salute
- 9 a.m. in Meriden: Meriden Israel Putnam Elementary School – Meriden Memorial Mile Walk/Run
- 9 a.m. in Westport: Riverside Avenue; Westport, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 9:30 a.m. in Rocky Hill: Rocky Hill High School – Memorial Day parade
- 9:30 a.m. in Hartford: Hartford Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial – rededication celebration
- 9:30 a.m. in Sprague: 14 North Main Street; Baltic, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 9:30 a.m. in Manchester: Army and Navy Club; Manchester, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in Bristol: Hope Street; Bristol, CT – Memorial Day processional
- 10 a.m. in Hamden: Hamden High School – Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in Madison: Boston Post Road, Madison, CT – Memorial Day Parade
- 10 a.m. in Meriden: Corner of Broad Street & Curtis Street; Meriden, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in New London: Hygienic Art Galleries – Witness for Peace Memorial Day concert
- 10 a.m. in Old Saybrook: Elm Street; Old Saybrook, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in Westbrook: Riggio Building by Town Green – Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in West Hartford: Woodrow Street and Farmington Avenue; West Hartford, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 10:30 a.m. in Middletown: Main Street; Middletown, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 10:30 a.m. in West Haven: Campbell Avenue; West Haven, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 11 a.m. in Hamden: Hamden Middle School – Memorial Service
- 11 a.m. in Old Lyme: Lyme Street Fire Station; Old Lyme, CT – Memorial Day parade
- 1:30 p.m. in East Lyme: 22 Haigh Avenue; Niantic, CT – Memorial Day parade
