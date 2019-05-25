Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut
(WTNH) -- Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have given so much to ensure our freedom, sometimes giving the ultimate sacrifice.
Events from across the state have been added to salute our troops. Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he is directing U.S. and Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 27 from sunrise until noon in observation of Memorial Day.
Saturday, May 25;
- 9am to 2pm in Rocky Hill: Rose Hill Memorial Park - Memorial Day re-inactment and cemetary tours
- 10am to 4pm in Wethersfield: Huzzah! Memorial Day weekend at Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum
Sunday, May 26:
- 1 p.m. in Waterbury: Hamilton Park - Memorial Day Parade followed by Memorial Day Patriotic Services on the Green in Waterbury
- 1 p.m. in New Haven: Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive - wreath-laying ceremony
- 1 p.m. in Ledyard: Ledyard Center - Memorial Day parade
- 1 p.m. in Enfield: Felicia Sisters Residence (corner of South Road and Enfield Street) - Memorial Day parade
- 2 p.m. in Ansonia: Nolan Field Sports Complex - Memorial Day parade
- 2 p.m. in Bristol: Central Street - Memorial Day parade
- 2 p.m. in West Suffield: Suffield Sportsman's Club - Annual Bixler Memorial Picnic
- 3 p.m. in New Haven: World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green - wreath-laying ceremony
- 5 p.m. in Middlebury: Corner of Bronson Drive & Whittemore Road; Middlebury - Memorial Day parade
- 5 p.m. in New Haven: John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts - Orchestra New England will headline the free and patriotic City of New Haven Memorial Day Family Concert
Monday, May 27:
- 9 a.m in Old Saybrook: Saybrook Point Pavilion - Dockside naval ceremony with a rifle salute
- 9 a.m. in Meriden: Meriden Israel Putnam Elementary School - Meriden Memorial Mile Walk/Run
- 9 a.m. in Westport: Riverside Avenue; Westport, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 9:30 a.m. in Rocky Hill: Rocky Hill High School - Memorial Day parade
- 9:30 a.m. in Hartford: Hartford Vietnam Veteran's Memorial - rededication celebration
- 9:30 a.m. in Sprague: 14 North Main Street; Baltic, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in Bristol: Hope Street; Bristol, CT - Memorial Day processional
- 10 a.m. in Madison: Boston Post Road, Madison, CT - Memorial Day Parade
- 10 a.m. in Meriden: Corner of Broad Street & Curtis Street; Meriden, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in New London: Hygienic Art Galleries - Witness for Peace Memorial Day concert
- 10 a.m. in Old Saybrook: Elm Street; Old Saybrook, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in Westbrook: Riggio Building by Town Green - Memorial Day parade
- 10 a.m. in West Hartford: Woodrow Street and Farmington Avenue; West Hartford, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 10:30 a.m. in Middletown: Main Street; Middletown, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 10:30 a.m. in West Haven: Campbell Avenue; West Haven, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 11 a.m. in Manchester: Army and Navy Club; Manchester, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 11 a.m. in Old Lyme: Lyme Street Fire Station; Old Lyme, CT - Memorial Day parade
- 1:30 p.m. in East Lyme: 22 Haigh Avenue; Niantic, CT - Memorial Day parade
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Prospect police looking for gas station burglary suspect
- Waterbury man wanted for recent shooting
- Connecticut State Veteran's Memorial holds ceremony
- Latest link between your diet and cancer
- Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut
- Derby students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
- Memorial Day Weekend traffic safety reminders
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
At least 7 dead as severe weather hits the Plains; storms next headed to East Coast
At least seven people are dead -- five in Missouri, one in Oklahoma and one in Iowa -- after severe weather hit the Plains this week.Read More »
- Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared
- Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
- Tornado damage in New Haven County still being repaired one year later
- Reflecting on Connecticut tornadoes 1 year later
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
- A Mostly Dry Memorial Day Weekend
- Connecticut experiencing high pollen counts this week
Don't Miss
Memorial Day 2019 events across…
Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…
The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DEVELOPING: State police investigate incident at Goodspeed Airport
State police are investigating an airplane incident at the Goodspeed Airport...Read More »
-
Prospect police looking for gas station burglary suspect
Police are looking for the suspect who broke into a gas station in Prospect.Read More »
-
Waterbury man wanted for recent shooting
A Waterbury man is wanted for a shooting in the Brass City.Read More »
-
Connecticut State Veteran's Memorial holds ceremony
Governor Ned Lamont, alongside veterans and service members, paused on Friday...Read More »
-
Latest link between your diet and cancer
Study shows your diet may have more impact on your cancer risk than you might...Read More »
Video Center
-
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
A federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump from building key sections of his border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency, delivering what may prove a temporary setback on one of his highest priorities.Read More »
-
Prospect police looking for gas station burglary suspect
Police are looking for the suspect who broke into a gas station in Prospect.Read More »
-
Waterbury man wanted for recent shooting
A Waterbury man is wanted for a shooting in the Brass City.Read More »