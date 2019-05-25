Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Big Stock Image) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) -- Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have given so much to ensure our freedom, sometimes giving the ultimate sacrifice.

Events from across the state have been added to salute our troops. Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he is directing U.S. and Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, May 27 from sunrise until noon in observation of Memorial Day.

Saturday, May 25;

9am to 2pm in Rocky Hill: Rose Hill Memorial Park - Memorial Day re-inactment and cemetary tours

Memorial Day re-inactment and cemetary tours 10am to 4pm in Wethersfield: Huzzah! Memorial Day weekend at Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum

Sunday, May 26:

1 p.m. in Waterbury: Hamilton Park - Memorial Day Parade followed by Memorial Day Patriotic Services on the Green in Waterbury

Memorial Day Parade followed by Memorial Day Patriotic Services on the Green in Waterbury 1 p.m. in New Haven: Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive - wreath-laying ceremony

wreath-laying ceremony 1 p.m. in Ledyard: Ledyard Center - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 1 p.m. in Enfield: Felicia Sisters Residence (corner of South Road and Enfield Street) - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 2 p.m. in Ansonia: Nolan Field Sports Complex - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 2 p.m. in Bristol: Central Street - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 2 p.m. in West Suffield: Suffield Sportsman's Club - Annual Bixler Memorial Picnic

Annual Bixler Memorial Picnic 3 p.m. in New Haven: World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green - wreath-laying ceremony

wreath-laying ceremony 5 p.m. in Middlebury: Corner of Bronson Drive & Whittemore Road; Middlebury - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 5 p.m. in New Haven: John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts - Orchestra New England will headline the free and patriotic City of New Haven Memorial Day Family Concert

Monday, May 27:

9 a.m in Old Saybrook: Saybrook Point Pavilion - Dockside naval ceremony with a rifle salute

Dockside naval ceremony with a rifle salute 9 a.m. in Meriden: Meriden Israel Putnam Elementary School - Meriden Memorial Mile Walk/Run

Meriden Memorial Mile Walk/Run 9 a.m. in Westport: Riverside Avenue; Westport, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 9:30 a.m. in Rocky Hill: Rocky Hill High School - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 9:30 a.m. in Hartford: Hartford Vietnam Veteran's Memorial - rededication celebration

rededication celebration 9:30 a.m. in Sprague: 14 North Main Street; Baltic, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 10 a.m. in Bristol: Hope Street; Bristol, CT - Memorial Day processional

Memorial Day processional 10 a.m. in Madison: Boston Post Road, Madison, CT - Memorial Day Parade

Memorial Day Parade 10 a.m. in Meriden: Corner of Broad Street & Curtis Street; Meriden, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 10 a.m. in New London: Hygienic Art Galleries - Witness for Peace Memorial Day concert

Witness for Peace Memorial Day concert 10 a.m. in Old Saybrook: Elm Street; Old Saybrook, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 10 a.m. in Westbrook: Riggio Building by Town Green - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 10 a.m. in West Hartford: Woodrow Street and Farmington Avenue; West Hartford, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 10:30 a.m. in Middletown: Main Street; Middletown, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 10:30 a.m. in West Haven: Campbell Avenue; West Haven, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 11 a.m. in Manchester: Army and Navy Club; Manchester, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 11 a.m. in Old Lyme: Lyme Street Fire Station; Old Lyme, CT - Memorial Day parade

Memorial Day parade 1:30 p.m. in East Lyme: 22 Haigh Avenue; Niantic, CT - Memorial Day parade

