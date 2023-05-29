Conn. (WTNH) — Over Memorial Day Weekend, 29 people were arrested for driving under the influence in Connecticut, state police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to 4,504 calls for service between Friday at midnight and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, assisting 366 drivers.

There were 246 car accidents, which resulted in two serious injuries and three fatalities, police said.

While 29 people were arrested for driving under the influence, state police issued 472 citations for speeding, 186 seatbelt citations, and 483 citations relating to hazardous moving violations like unsafe lane changes or following too closely.