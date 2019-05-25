Memorial Day Weekend traffic safety reminders

(WTNH) -- The holiday travel rush is on and Connecticut State Police will have extra eyes on the road to ensure that motorists arrive to their Memorial Day destinations safely.

News 8's Bob Wilson joined a Connecticut State Police trooper to take a look at the road conditions and provide some reminders to those hitting the roads this weekend, and every day.

Buckle up

Obey speed limits

Don't follow too closely

Remove distractions while driving - like texting and driving; take the News 8 W82TXT pledge here or adjusting radios and any other distraction that takes focus away from driving

Follow the "Move Over" law to slow travel approaching stationary emergency vehicles to a speed below the posted speed limit and if traveling in a lane adjacent to an emergency vehicle to move over one lane, unless it is unreasonable or unsafe to do so

Never drink and drive. Connecticut State Police provided a list of DUI checkpoints here

During Memorial Day weekend of 2018, Connecticut State Police arrested 38 drunk drivers, charged 909 motorists with speeding, 396 with seatbelt violations and 2,709 with Hazardous Moving Violations (including unsafe lane change, following too closely, cellphone use, etc). In addition, Troopers investigated 313 motor vehicle accidents, 62 of those with injury and one fatality.

Download the free News 8 app to have live traffic maps and access to Connecticut traffic cameras.

Web Extra: Bob Wilson Ride Along

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.