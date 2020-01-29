Memorial service to be held for late WFSB anchor Denise D’Ascenzo

(WTNH) — A memorial service will take place on Wednesday for longtime WFSB anchor Denise D’Ascenzo, who passed away in December.

RELATED: Connecticut mourns the sudden death of longest-serving WFSB news anchor, Denise D’Ascenzo

The memorial service will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. Denise passed away unexpectedly back on December 7 after suffering a heart attack.

She was 61-years-old. The service will begin at 1 p.m.

WEB EXTRA: Tribute to the remarkable work and life of WFSB’s Denise D’Ascenzo

If you want more great News 8 coverage of all your local news at 7am, come join us over on MyTV9 for more Good Morning Connecticut. You can find MyTV9 on your TV provider at one of the channels listed below.