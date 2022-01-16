Meriden church holds flag raising ceremony after previous two BLM flags were vandalized

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Unitarian church in Meriden just put up a new Black Lives Matter flag after the two previous ones were torn down by vandals.

The Unitarian Universalist Church honored the new flag today in a flag raising ceremony. They say they are recommitting themselves to racial justice, freedom, and religious expression. The church said they do not know who stole their flag, but they have their suspicions.

“There is a pick-up truck and four-door dark colored sedan that drives by the church building here on Paddock Avenue and when people are visible outside, the driver will roll down the window and will call us…well…many swear words,” Reverend Tony Lorenzen told News 8.

Reverend Lorenzen said that “even though you think you are not called to be in a healthy relationship with us, our faith calls to be in a healthy relationship with you.”

The ceremony also honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

