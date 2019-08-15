Meriden fire crews battle house fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmation that fire crews in Meriden responded to a fully-involved structure fire early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say they received a fire alarm at 1:45 a.m. for a fully-involved house fire on Morley Drive. The home appeared to be vacant when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire is currently under control, according to the Meriden Fire Chief.

No injuries were reported. Investigation is underway.

