Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati talks running a city as an Unaffiliated politician

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We live in a nation more politically divided than ever. So how does a local mayor govern by not being a Democrat, Republican or Independent, but rather Unaffiliated?

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati is full of dreams for his silver city. The new Meriden Green, formerly a decrepit mall known as the Hub. New development now surrounds the park.

They have the new bridge and the new train station, so what is the mayor’s vision for downtown Meriden?

“All along, we said we need density. We need an environment where people can live, work and play,” Mayor Scarpati answers.

The mayor grew up in Meriden and was elected to the Board of Education at age 20. As mayor, he is a peculiarity in Connecticut politics: an Unaffiliated member, neither Republican nor Democrat.

“Politically at times it can be a challenge when you are trying to get things passed but quite frankly when you are interacting with the public, they are looking for someone who isn’t holding allegiance to one side or the other. We have become so divided as a nation. To really look for someone who has a centrist-type mindset I think benefits the city overall.”

Will Scarpati leave Meriden for a run for higher office, like the governor? Not now he says. He is focused on winning a fourth term as mayor in the fall.