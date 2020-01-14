Meriden PD to provide update on 32-year-old cold case involving death of a newborn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A cold case has been in the shadow of the Meriden Police Department for 32 years, but officers are hoping a new partnership and DNA testing could spark some light back into the case.

On a very cold day back in January of 1988, a newborn infant was found frozen to death in a parking lot. Officers adopted him and gave him the name David Paul. David was left to freeze to death in the AGC parking lot on Evansville Avenue.

RELATED: Cracking a cold case: Meriden PD using DNA testing to find mother who left newborn to freeze to death in parking lot 32 years ago

Every year since 1988, Meriden officers hold a ceremony in remembrance of David Paul. They’ve spent years trying to track down whoever left a newborn baby boy to freeze to death in a parking lot.

According to Hartford Courant, the police department teamed up with DNA Doe Project, a national organization that specializes in genetic DNA testing. They are trying to identify the baby’s mother in hopes of solving this crime.

Tammy Hoffman remembers that night 32 years ago.

“I was living in South Meriden on the corner of Evansville Avenue and Baker Avenue and it was a knock at the door and it was one of the police officers that was responding and making us aware of the fact that a baby had been abandoned in the lot next door to my house.”

On Tuesday, Meriden police say they plan to brief reporters on the case at 11 a.m.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for more on this story.