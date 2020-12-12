Meriden police investigating after multiple car break-ins

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Meriden are investigating after they say eight to nine people had their cars broke into.

Police say the crime happened at the atrium on East Main Street. News 8 spoke to one woman who had her windows smashed. Luckily, nothing was stolen from her car.



“I just like– came down — I was going to the gym. And I come down and my car is completely shattered,” Soukaina Voulabat. “There’s actaully a couple cameras. Hopefully they can get something out of them.”

If you have any information, Meriden police want to hear from you.