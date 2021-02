MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police K9 can add “model” to his resume. Officer James Decrisantis and K9 Mika appear as the August photo in Vested Interest’s 2021 calendar.

Every year, the non-profit makes a calendar that features K9s who get bulletproof and stab-proof vests from them.

You can get your calendar online for $15. The proceeds go toward outfitting more dogs for these vests around the country.