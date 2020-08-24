Meriden police make arrest in fatal car, pedestrian crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police say they responded to the area of 2121 North Broad Street for a report of a man laying on the side of the road. Police learned that a male had been allegedly struck by a vehicle and severely injured. The vehicle left the scene of the crash heading north on North Broad Street.

The victim was taken to MidState Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Investigation revealed a Nissian Rogue, driven by 26-year-old Alyssa Forster, was the vehicle that struck the victim. The Newington Police Department located the 2016 Nissan Rogue and noticed it had heavy damage on the front passenger side.

Alyssa Forster

Forster was charged with reckless driving and evading responsibility resulting in the death of a person. Her bond was set at $10,000.

The fatal accident is being investigated further. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201