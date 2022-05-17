MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden police officer discovered a man who was suicidal in a park and disrupted his plans to take his own life.

According to the Meriden Police Department, Officer Kosky was conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Hubbard Park on Sunday morning around 12 a.m. when she located a car parked near the trailhead after the park was already closed for the night. She began investigating.

Officer Kosky found the male driver nearby using a flashlight to view the trail map. While speaking with the man, Officer Kosky recognized that he seemed to be depressed. He had an elastic band wrapped around his torso that was securing a suicide note to his body.

While he was unharmed, police said the three-page note was signed, “See you on the other side,” along with his full name, date of birth, and date.

During a later interview, the man explained that he had planned to end his life that night by jumping from a cliff in the hanging hills.

Meriden police said Officer Kosky’s diligence in investigating cars in the park after hours helped discover the man and subsequently disrupted his plan to end his life. The MPD hopes Officer Kosky’s actions will lead to the man getting the help he needs.

Anyone in need of help 24/7 can call 2-1-1 in Connecticut. Those suffering from suicidal thoughts can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or via the Crisis Text Line at 741741.