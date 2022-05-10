MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) -Meriden police are searching for a person accused of stabbing a woman on Monday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Fuel+ gas station on Colony Street for the report of a woman stabbed. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was able to provide a brief description of the suspect.

The victim was brought to Midstate Medical Center where she was later air lifted to another medical facility. She is currently in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is known to the victim and police are working to identify the relationship between the two.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Meriden Police at 203-630-6297.