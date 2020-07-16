Merrill says all CT towns, cities eligible for Safe Poll Plan grants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Secretary of State Denise Merrill said she has received ‘Safe Poll Plans’ from all 169 Connecticut cities and towns.

Those plans will allow municipalities to receive grants to cover COVID-19 election-related expenses to help ensure safe, secure, and accessible elections. The Safe Polls Plan is designed to protect the health of voters and poll workers alike.

The primary election is on August 11, 2020.

Click here to see Connecticut’s full 2020 election plan.