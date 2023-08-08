NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Prepare for a stunning celestial show this weekend.

The Perseid meteor shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year by NASA. While last year’s visibility was dimmer because of the full moon, the shower is expected to pack a visible punch due to the waning crescent.

The meteor shower will peak on Saturday, with about 40 meteors streaking across the sky each hour. NASA’s All Sky Fireball Network has already detected the meteors, according to the agency.

What you’re seeing during the Perseid shower is dust debris from the tail of the Swift-Tuttle comet.

For the best views, find a dark place away from light pollution. You can still see the brighter meteors from a city, but only about 10 an hour.

The meteors will streak across the entire Connecticut sky.

Capture a picture or video of the shower? Share it with us below.