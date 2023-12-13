NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bundle up, find a dark place and look to the night sky tonight for the chance to glimpse a meteor shower.

The Geminids meteor shower peaks in the middle of December each year, according to NASA. The best chance of seeing them in Connecticut is Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It’s one of the best meteor showers as far as how many meteors streak by per hour, but it’s also relatively new.

The Geminids started appearing in the sky in the mid-1800s, according to NASA. But why you can expect 120 meteors an hour now, only 10 to 20 used to be visible.

Look to the skies in a dark hour starting at 9 p.m. The meteors will be bright, fast and appear yellow. The meteors will be visible until dawn.

The shower lasts until Dec. 17.