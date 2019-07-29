Meteor showers to be visible over Connecticut

(WTNH) — Two meteor showers will peak in the night sky on Monday night in to Tuesday night over Connecticut.

Both the Alpha Capricornids and the Delta Aquarids will be visible around midnight on Monday, July 29 in to the early hours of Tuesday, July 30th.

The two showers can produce up to 20 – 25 meteors per hour combined, according to NASA.

No special viewing equipment is needed, just a clear dark sky when viewing with little light pollution.

Keep your eyes on the sky throughout August! The Perseids Meteor Shower is much larger and will peak on August 12 through August 13th.

Check Storm Team 8’s Radar Maps online here and in our app to check sky and weather conditions.

Mobile apps like Sky Guide ($2.99 in the Apple App Store or Google Play), can help you identify stars, constellations and other events in the sky.

Planning on taking a photo of meteor showers? Share them with us by submitting here or below: