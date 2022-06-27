NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The President of MTA Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi announced that new train schedules will go into effect on Sunday, July 10 and the MTA will add additional trains systemwide.

“As more riders return to the system, more trains return as well, Metro-North is adding trains at key times which allows the railroad to make other trains faster. These changes make service more convenient and a more attractive option,” said Rinaldi.

The 5:12 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. trains making all local stops from Harrison to Grand Central have been restored to provide additional service options from Westchester County stations to the Bronx and Manhattan.

The 8:59 and 9:24 a.m. trains from Stamford that made all local stops to Grand Central will become limited-stop local trains, to reduce their trip time by 7-8 minutes. Two local trains have been added between Harrison and Grand Central, with a transfer at Harrison between the limited-stop trains and the local trains, according to a release from the MTA.

Additional service has been added between New Haven and Grand Central as well as to the Waterbury branch.