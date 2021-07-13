Metro-North announces summer 2021 promotions to get more train riders

Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North is trying to get more people riding the train this summer.

Tuesday it announced summer travel promotions to destinations across New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut.

All trains are using ‘off-peak’ rates. There’s also a special perk for monthly pass holders.

Catherine Rinaldi, president of MTA Metro-North Railroad, explained, “Every Saturday up through Aug. 28, Metro-North will honor all monthly tickets for travel to and from all Metro-North stations, regardless of what stations are printed on the tickets.”

Monthly ticket holders traveling on those days will be able to bring four additional travelers for only $1/person/trip.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still being offered at Grand Central Terminal. Anyone who gets the shot there can get a free round-trip ticket.

There’s also a passport for kids under 16. They can collect stamps from conductors. Once they get six stamps they can turn in their passport for a prize.