Metro-North issues new temporary schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — Metro-North will operate on an hourly schedule on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines on both weekdays and weekends starting Monday, April 13.

Officials say the new schedule will be temporary and due to the 95 percent reduction in ridership due to COVID-19 precautions.

During the pandemic, Metro-North is running trains for healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel only. They advise others to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Trains will operate hourly on the New Canaan Branch and every three hours on the Danbury branch daily. On the Waterbury branch, there will be busing approximately every three hours daily. For more information, click here.

Changes also include Harlem Line trains to operate every two hours on weekdays between Southeast and Wassaic. There is no service between Southeast and Wassaic on weekends.

Visit the MTA website for the new schedule.

