Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North is launching a WhatsApp chat feature for customer service. It will allow more riders to get real-time service information.

With help of Google Translate, customers can now connect directly to Metro-North staff in more than 100 languages. Customer service representatives are available from 6 am to 10 pm.

WhatsApp is not for reporting emergencies. The best way to receive real-time service alerts is to sign up for e-mails or text messages.