(WTNH) — Metro North railroad is meeting a federally mandated deadline to install an emergency braking system for its trains.

The computerized system is called Positive Train Control, and it detects if trains are traveling too fast due to human or mechanical error and will slow them down.

Federal regulators say the Positive Train Control tech could have prevented hundreds of train accidents, including a derailment in the Bronx back in 2013 when an engineer fell asleep.