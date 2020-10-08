Metro-North ridership slowly coming back, effects of pandemic still keeping numbers low

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North ridership is slowly coming back. At the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, 10% of riders were jumping on the rails, but now it’s doubled.

These newest numbers are coming from the founder of Commuter Action Group Jim Cameron. He tells News 8, Metro-North is now reporting weekday travel is hovering at just about 20% of normal. While weekends are hitting 50%.

Cameron says Metro-North did a survey over the summer and found 60% of people said they will ride less frequently in the future, and the majority said it’s because they’re working from home.

Cameron says the only way to get back those bread and butter commuters is to build consumer confidence.

Metro-North employees are continuing to clean and sanitize trains throughout the day, and have a mandatory mask rule.

There is a $50 fine if you don’t wear a mask on the train.

“I think mask compliance and seeing that it’s going to be safe to be on the train and it’s not too crowded are going to be the things that are going to attract ridership back,” said Cameron.

In the meantime, though, Metro-North has requested more help from the federal government.

MTA President Catherine Rinaldi says the agency is losing $200 million every week, leaving it with a projected $16 billion budget hole.

“The concern I also have is if this ridership does not come back and the federal government does not step up with additional money, they’re going to have to do one of two things. They’re either going to have to cut service, or they’re going to have to increase the fares,” explained Cameron.