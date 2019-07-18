Michelle Troconis court appearance continues to August 19

(WTNH) — One of the two suspects facing charges in connection to the disappearance of missing mother Jennifer Dulos is due in court on Thursday morning.

This will be suspect Michelle Troconis’ third appearance in court since being arrested in the beginning of June in connection to the disappearance of mother of five Jennifer Dulos.

There have been a few updates since then. According to Norm Pattis, the defense attorney for Fotis Dulos, Troconis passed a polygraph test and provided an alibi that police are reportedly satisfied with, ruling her out as a participant of foul play.

So it will be interesting to see if that comes up during Thursday’s court appearance. During her last court appearance, Troconis was granted permission to travel to New York to stay with a friend.

She’s still being tracked by an ankle bracelet though as part of the conditions of her release from jail.

Troconis and Fotis are dating, but the two have been ordered not to have contact with one another. Both were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution one week after Jennifer Dulos went missing.

Police say the couple was caught on surveillance in Hartford. They’re accused of dumping bags that contained her blood. Both Troconis and Dulos maintain their innocence.

Jennifer went missing on May 24th after she dropped her kids off at school. Police believe she was the victim of a violent attack based on blood that was found in her garage.

Despite searches in six different cities and towns, there’s still no sign of her.

Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of a bitter divorce involving custody of their kids, who are still staying with Jennifer’s mother at her home in New York City.

News 8’s George Colli reported that Troconis’ 10 a.m. court appearance lasted one minute and continues to August 19.

