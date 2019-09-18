Michelle Troconis due back in court for new charge in missing Jennifer Dulos case

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The one-time girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, Michelle Troconis, is due back in court facing a new charge.

According to police, Troconis admitted to police she wasn’t truthful when she was initially questioned, admitting she could not account for the whereabouts of Fotis Dulos between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 24th. That time frame is when police believe Fotis Dulos was in New Canaan taking part in a crime and clean up.

The other big part of this case – the red truck which belongs to one of Fotis Dulos’ employees. The one police say Dulos drove to New Canaan the day his estranged wife went missing.

Troconis says later that day back in Farmington, she came across Dulos cleaning the inside of the truck. She says he was cleaning spilled coffee then handed her a stained towel to throw away. She would then tell police she couldn’t recall the color of the stain but remembered it didn’t smell like coffee.

The employee who owns the truck also told police when he came to get his car, it was locked and Troconis had the keys.



According to investigators, Dulos had the truck detailed just days later. When asked why Dulos would do that, Troconis responded by saying quote, “You showed me the picture of the blood in the door. It’s because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there.”

As you may recall, Troconis and Dulos were initially arrested after police say they were caught on surveillance in Hartford with Dulos dumping bags that would later test positive for Jennifer Dulos’s blood.