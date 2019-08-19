Michelle Troconis to appear in court again on Monday

(WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, is due back in court on Monday.

Troconis pleaded not guilty and is out on bond in tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution charges. They’re in connection with the May 24th disappearance of New Canaan missing mom Jennifer Dulos.

The supposed brief court appearance on Monday is a pre-trial hearing for the criminal case against her, meaning the judge and her attorney can clear up any issues and administrative details that need to be handled before the actual trial.

The last time she was before the judge, much of the discussion focused on her GPS monitoring bracelet and the brief time the judge allowed her to leave the state. It’s all part of her bail agreement.

Back in May, Troconis was dating Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Investigators say the day Jennifer disappeared, Fotis and Troconis were scene on surveillance cameras dumping trash bags in Hartford.

Police say the bags contained items that had Jennifer’s blood on them. They also found blood in the garage at Jennifer’s home where she lived with her five children.

It’s almost been three months since they’ve seen their mother and they’ve been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York.

