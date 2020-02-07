Michelle Troconis to appear in court with new lawyer

(WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, the one-time girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, is expected to appear in court on Friday with a new attorney.

Michelle Troconis is charged with evidence tampering and obstruction of justice. Her new lawyer, Criminal Defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn says, he’s taking a more aggressive approach to Troconis’ defense.

The biggest thing, of course – her one-time boyfriend Fotis Dulos took his own life last week. He left a note that reads, in part, “I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.” Dulos was charged with murdering his wife Jennifer last May.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering. Something else new and different will be who is representing Troconis. She has parted ways with attorney Andrew Bowman and has hired Hartford-based attorney Jon Shoenhorn. He wants to make another major change in the case. He has already filed a motion asking for the case to be moved to Hartford.

After all, he says, that is where she is accused of helping Dulos dispose of bags containing Jennifer’s bloody clothing, zip ties, and cleaning material. Police say her DNA was on those bags. Shoenhorn is ready to argue against that.

With the death of lead defendant Fotis Dulos, Schoenhorn says he’s concerned that the state will be harder on his client.

“I believe it’s clear from my motions that Michelle Troconis is innocent of these charges. There’s an investigation they need a scapegoat or someone to blame and I think just based on what I’ve read that’s going to now be placed on Ms. Troconis.”

Schoenhorn is expected to ask for a less restrictive house arrest and that Troconis be allowed to visit her daughter.