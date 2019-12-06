Michelle Troconis to face Stamford judge in pre-trial hearing

(WTNH) — The one-time girlfriend of Fotis Dulos will be inside a Stamford courtroom Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Michelle Troconis is charged with three counts in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos’s estranged wife.

Troconis was arrested twice for evidence tampering and again for hindering prosecution. Both Troconis and Dulos have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

