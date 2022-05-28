MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police uploaded the first day of Memorial Day weekend traffic statistics, indicating there were 109 accidents in total and 0 fatalities reported on the first day.
Overall, Connecticut State Police received 1,970 calls for service on May 27. Here is how these calls have been categorized:
- Speeding: 154
- Seatbelt violations: 69
- Hazardous moving violations: 113
- DUI arrests: 10
- Accidents: 109
- Accidents with reported injuries: 7
- Fatalities: 0
This Memorial Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are expecting more calls due to a greater number of cars on the road.
News 8 covered the DUI checkpoints Troopers are establishing around the state and how they plan to enforce safety during the holiday weekend