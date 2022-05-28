MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police uploaded the first day of Memorial Day weekend traffic statistics, indicating there were 109 accidents in total and 0 fatalities reported on the first day.

Overall, Connecticut State Police received 1,970 calls for service on May 27. Here is how these calls have been categorized:

Speeding: 154

Seatbelt violations: 69

Hazardous moving violations: 113

DUI arrests: 10

Accidents: 109

Accidents with reported injuries: 7

Fatalities: 0

This Memorial Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are expecting more calls due to a greater number of cars on the road.

News 8 covered the DUI checkpoints Troopers are establishing around the state and how they plan to enforce safety during the holiday weekend