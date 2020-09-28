yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

CT Boaters for Trump hold boat parade in CT River in Old Saybrook

Middlesex

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds came out for a boat parade on the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook Sunday in honor of President Donald Trump.

The event was hosted by Connecticut Boaters for Trump. Over 500 people RSVPed to the event on Facebook and hundreds showed up.

Boaters outfitted their vessels with Trump/Pence flags and sailed by waving and onlooking crowds on docks and shores along CT River honking their boat horns and cheering.

The event began at 1 p.m. at the Baldwin Bridge over the CT River and ended at Eagle’s Landing near Goodspeed Opera House.

Organizers report on their Facebook page the event was done with safety precautions in place with guidance from the Coast Guard.

