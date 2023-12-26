MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured following a serious car accident in Middletown Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a collision on Washington Street near the Sagamore Apartments around 10:38 a.m.

They found two vehicles, a Mazda 3 and a Chevrolet Traverse, with significant front-end damage and airbag deployment. It appeared to be a head on collision, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the Mazda was going west on Washington Street when the driver lost control and crossed onto the other side of the road, hitting the Chevrolet traveling east on Washington Street.

Officers found the driver of the Mazda trapped inside his car. He was brought to the hospital for a possible broken leg and is in stable condition, according to police.

Both occupants of the Chevrolet were uninjured and were brought to the hospital for evaluation.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Sienko at (860) 638-4000.