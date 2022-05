EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a house fire in East Haddam Tuesday night.

Crews responded to a home on Grist Mill Road around 7 p.m.

A neighbor told News 8 that two people living on the second floor rescued a man on the first floor.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns. No additional information was immediately available on their condition.

