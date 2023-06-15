MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was rescued after a boat fire on the Connecticut River in Middletown Thursday evening, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

After arriving at the scene, crews observed an 18-foot boat fully engulfed in flames. According to officials, civilian(s) in another passing boat rescued one person from the water.



The South Fire Marine Unit transported the person to the Haddam Meadows State Park where crews evaluated the victim. The Portland Fire Department also helped fight the blaze.

Officials said the boat was turned over to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).