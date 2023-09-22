DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – The 103rd Annual Durham Fair has officially kicked off!

The fair will run from Sept. 21 -24 and is known as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair. Guests will be able to explore multiple exhibit halls, visit a farm museum, and enjoy some rides and games on the Midway.

The fair will also have a number of performers on four different stages, including its Main Stage which is returning after a three-year hiatus. Some artists that are scheduled the perform at the fair include Lauren Alaina, Rick Springfield, and Lee Greenwood.

Here is more information you need to know for this year’s fair.

Parking

Parking will be available at Durham Fair-operated lots for $5 per day. These lots include:

Strickland’s parking lot: 385 Cherry Hill Rd., Middlefield

Durham Community Center: 144 Pickett Ln., Durham

Coginchaug High School: 135 Pickett Ln., Durham

Greenbacker’s parking lot: 150 Wallingford Rd., Durham

There will be shuttle buses available to take visitors from the parking lots to the fairgrounds

Admission

One-day tickets for the fair are $18 with active military, and children 11 and under being free. Tickets for Seniors 62 and over are $10.

Those who would like to buy multi-day tickets can purchase four-day passes for $40.

To learn more about the Durham Fair, click here.