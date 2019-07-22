Killingworth teen arrested for attempted murder of family member

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old Killingworth man was arrested in the morning of Monday, July 22nd following the stabbing of a family member with a knife.

At 7:52 a.m., Connecticut State Police Troop F in Westbrook responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman called 911 to report that she was stabbed and fled the home where the assault took place on foot.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with stab wounds to her lower back and neck. The injuries were serious, however, not life threatening.

Paul Robert Karam was arrested and first transported to an area hospital for an emergency metal health evaluation.

It is unclear what the relationship between the victim and the accused is at this time.

Karam was charged with: Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Assault 1st Degree and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Middletown Superior Court.