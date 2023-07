WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old from Westbrook was killed Tuesday when he drove off the road and hit a tree, according to Connecticut State Police.

Nathaniel Joseph Appell Jr. was driving a Honda Accord at about 12:20 p.m. on Old Clinton Road at the time of the crash, according to police. Officers do not know why the car went off the road.

Appell was pronounced dead at the scene.