2 arrested after stealing car in Bloomfield, leading officers on chase across county lines, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been taken into custody after stealing a car and leading police on a multiple county chase.

On Tuesday, Cromwell police attempted to stop a vehicle stolen out of Bloomfield.

While in Rocky Hill, Cromwell officers observed a shot or shots fired from the stolen vehicle, which was refusing to stop.

The car was reportedly last seen continuing across Route 3 into East Hartford.

From there, East Hartford police followed the car and saw an object, possibly a gun, displayed out a rear passenger window.

Reports indicate the driver refused to stop for East Hartford police and eventually exited in West Hartford at exit 43 (Interstate 84).

From there, West Hartford police deployed stop sticks which partially disabled the vehicle.

A slow-speed pursuit continued into Hartford until the stolen car became disabled in the area of Albany Avenue and Vine Street.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

Hartford police apprehended two, while East Hartford police recovered a firearm.

No injuries were reported during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.