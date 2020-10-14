2 arrested after stealing car in Bloomfield, leading officers on chase across county lines, police say

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been taken into custody after stealing a car and leading police on a multiple county chase.

On Tuesday, Cromwell police attempted to stop a vehicle stolen out of Bloomfield.

While in Rocky Hill, Cromwell officers observed a shot or shots fired from the stolen vehicle, which was refusing to stop.

The car was reportedly last seen continuing across Route 3 into East Hartford.

From there, East Hartford police followed the car and saw an object, possibly a gun, displayed out a rear passenger window.

Reports indicate the driver refused to stop for East Hartford police and eventually exited in West Hartford at exit 43 (Interstate 84).

From there, West Hartford police deployed stop sticks which partially disabled the vehicle.

A slow-speed pursuit continued into Hartford until the stolen car became disabled in the area of Albany Avenue and Vine Street.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

Hartford police apprehended two, while East Hartford police recovered a firearm.

No injuries were reported during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Zoom attack during virtual synagogue service under investigation

News /

Holmes School in New Britain moves all students to remote learning for Wednesday due to COVID-19 case

News /

Pratt & Whitney announce layoffs of salaried employees due to pandemic

News /

Noah Webster House set to celebrate founding father's 262nd birthday with in-person bash

News /

Hartford HealthCare leaders discuss Covid-19 precautions to take during Fall

News /

Yale expert discusses safely traveling during pandemic

News /
More Hartford

2 dead after crashing into rock wall in Haddam

News /

New law helps CT hemp farmers grow their business

News /

Lyman Orchards taking precautions to keep visitors enjoying classic fall activities safe during pandemic

News /

New England Small College Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

News /

CT Boaters for Trump hold boat parade in CT River in Old Saybrook

News /

WEB EXTRA: CT Boaters for Trump boat parade in Old Saybrook

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss