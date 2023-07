MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Middletown late Sunday night.

Westfield fire crews responded to the Hunter’s Crossing apartment complex on Russet Lane just before 12 a.m. for a fire. Cromwell and Middlefield crews provided assistance.

Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital, though they are expected to be okay.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

