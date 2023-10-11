MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were injured after an armed robbery at a nail salon Tuesday night in Middletown, according to police.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery around 7:14 p.m. at Midtown Threading and Nail Spa located at 749 Saybrook Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a white or Hispanic man entered the nail salon, displayed a gun and shoved an employee out of the way.

The suspect then took money from the register and exited the building from the back on foot. Police said two people suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident and one of the victims was transported to Middlesex Hospital to be evaluated for non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a baseball hat and an unknown-style mask.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Small ay (860) 638-4152.