2 injured in Cromwell car crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Two people were injured after their cars collided at a Cromwell intersection early Monday morning.

Police say at around 5:30 a.m., officers received several 911 calls reporting a serious car crash at the intersection of West Street (Route 372) and Shunpike Road (Route 3).Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles heavily damaged.

Both drivers involved, 22-year-old Afton Williams, of Rocky Hill, and 49-year-old John Krom, of Middletown, were taken to Middlesex Hospital for non-life threatening injuries that they sustained in the crash.

An initial investigation revealed that Williams was traveling southbound on Shunpike Road and Krom was traveling eastbound on West Street when their vehicles collided in the intersection.

There were minor traffic delays during the investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at 860-635-2256.