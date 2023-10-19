DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are seriously injured after a four-car crash on Thursday afternoon on Route 68 in Durham, police said.

According to Connecticut State Police, the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m.

Police said a Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 68 when the car began driving through a no-passing zone.

While passing through the zone, officials said the Honda Civic struck a Chevrolet Malibu head-on, that was traveling east on Route 68.

The Honda then struck a Toyota Camry that was traveling directly behind the Chevrolet Malibu, police said.

This caused the Toyota Camry to spin into the westbound lane and come to an uncontrolled final rest, according to authorities.

Police also said that the Honda Civic then hit a Subaru Outback on its left rear quarter panel area, that was traveling west on Route 68.

The Subaru Outback was reportedly heading in the direction of Greenbacker Farm on Wallingford Road, officials said.

According to state police, the 33-year-old driver of the Honda Civic from Middlefield was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, a 21-year-old from Middletown was also seriously injured and transported to Hartford Hospital, officials said.

Police did not specify the extent of injuries for the other drivers.

Connecticut State Police are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 8 for updates.