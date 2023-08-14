MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two workers were injured after being electrocuted in Middletown Monday morning, according to the Middletown Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 146 Stoneycrest Dr. around 10 a.m. after being told two workers were electrocuted and fell off the roof.

When they arrived, they found two men on the ground with a ladder nearby.

According to Middletown FD, witnesses told firefighters that the workers were moving the ladder when they hit the power lines in the street.

“They’ve been doing maintenance on the roof as you can see,” said Keni Strothers. “I don’t think they’ve finished that one, but they just finished this apartment over here, so I’m sure they were just double-checking their work.”

Due to the incident, Eversource turned off power to 239 customers in the area.

Both men were brought to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.