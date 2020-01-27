20-year-old woman killed in Middletown tree crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 20-year-old woman has died after a car crash into a tree in Middletown on Saturday night.

Police say that at around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to Maromas Road, near Bear Hill Road, after receiving reports of a car crash.

Emergency crews then had to extricate the driver, 20-year-old Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, of Scituate, Massachusetts, from the vehicle.

Tyrcha was treated on scene before being taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance, where she was listed in critical condition. On Sunday, just before 6 p.m., Tyrcha was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Tyrcha was traveling northbound on Maromas Road when her 2005 Subaru Legacy began to veer left. It then struck a tree on the left shoulder of the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who witnessed it is urged to contact officers at 860-638-4061.