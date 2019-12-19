22-year-old Middletown woman arrested for assaulting mother

Closings
Middlesex

by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

Leah Lepage, 22, of Middletown (Photo: Middletown Police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown woman was arrested for assaulting her mother and breaking a protective order early Thursday morning.

Police said Leah Lepage, 22, had threatened to kill her mother, physically assaulted her with a metal stool and smothered her with a pillow.

Police got the call at around 12:25 a.m. When officers reached the residence they say they found Lepage and her boyfriend asleep “as if nothing ever happened.”

Lepage’s boyfriend was also arrested for interfering with the investigation by screaming profanities at the officers and refusing to leave the scene when asked.

Lepage was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, Assault in the 2nd Degree, Threatening 2nd Degree, Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. She was held on a $50,000 Surety Bond. Her court date is December 19, 2019.

