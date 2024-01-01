EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police cruiser was one of 25 vehicles broken into this weekend in East Haddam.

State police started receiving phone calls at 6:45 a.m. Saturday that both locked and unlocked vehicles had been burglarized. The cruiser’s window was damaged.

Police have not specified where the vehicles were or what was stolen, but have released two surveillance photos of a suspect and their vehicle.

The suspects were in a white Subaru Forester, according to state police.