MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police have charged three people with murder in connection to a shooting investigation in May on South Main Street, authorities said.

Middletown officers responded to a reported shooting on May 31 just before at 3:49 a.m. After arriving at the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside the Hidden Hookah Lounge.

Officers performed live-saving measures on the victim and were assisted b emergency medical personnel.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Semiedy. He was transported to Middlesex Hospital b ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

After a months-long investigation, detectives determined that multiple that there were multiple shooters who fired at Semidey.

Detectives developed probable cause to obtain numerous arrest warrants.

On Thursday, detectives from the Middletown Police Department Major Investigations Unit and the Street Crimes Unit visited multiple locations in the state to make several high-risk arrests.

Akeil Booker, 25, of New Britain was arrested and subsequently charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Booker appeared in court on Friday and was held on a $1 million bond court-set surety bond.

According to police, Booker was out on parole at the time of the murder and his parole has since been remanded.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Gene Daniels of Newington and charged him with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He appeared in court on Friday and was held on a $1 million court-set surety bond.

Police arrested Gianni Marmol of New Britain and charged him with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He appeared in court on Friday and was held on an $800,000 court-set surety bond. Marmol had previously been arrested on July 23 in connection to the case and was charged with second-degree hindering of an investigation.

Marmol had previously been released after posting a $100,000 court-set surety bond.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Mayaraines Nunez of Hartford/ She was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. She appeared in court Frida and was held on a $100,000 court-set surety bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.